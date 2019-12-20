Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $133.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

