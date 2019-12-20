Brokerages Expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will report sales of $12.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.57 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mogo Finance Technology.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOGO. Mackie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.