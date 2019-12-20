Brokerages Set AO World PLC (LON:AO) PT at GBX 141

AO World PLC (LON:AO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:AO traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 91.30 ($1.20). The company had a trading volume of 62,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The stock has a market cap of $436.36 million and a P/E ratio of -36.52. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 56.70 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.60 ($1.80).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

