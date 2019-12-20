Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $17.67

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,683,000 after buying an additional 3,036,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

