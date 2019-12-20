Brokerages Set CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $47.40

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CareDx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. CareDx has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $922.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

