Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

EURN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 131,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,601. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Euronav has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 104.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

