Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $22.04

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 744,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Farfetch has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Farfetch by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,828,000 after buying an additional 18,744,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,846,000 after buying an additional 7,886,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,234,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.