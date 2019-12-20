Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Target Price at $11.33

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMLP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

GMLP stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,088 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

