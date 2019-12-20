Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $73.83

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,021. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.