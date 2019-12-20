Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 3,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

