Brokerages Set Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Price Target at $36.50

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

SYKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.05. 4,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,293. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

