Brokerages Set Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target at $22.75

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 125,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,436. Vericel has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vericel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vericel by 665.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

