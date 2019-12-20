Brokerages Set Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) PT at $99.71

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 43,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,511. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

