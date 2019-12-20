Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 3,017,542 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NLTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 821,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,166,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.