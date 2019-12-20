Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.17

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.17 and traded as high as $60.62. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 1,108 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

