Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,874 shares of company stock valued at $18,953,265 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,213,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,257 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 882,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

