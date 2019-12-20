Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.94.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $229.96.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,874 shares of company stock valued at $18,953,265 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,213,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,257 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 882,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
