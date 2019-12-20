BUZZCoin Trading Down 0.7% This Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $144,290.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

