Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $59.73 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $59.73 million and approximately $12,801.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptohub, cfinex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00658703 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, OKEx, Crex24, Coindeal, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

