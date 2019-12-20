CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.40 and last traded at C$34.16, approximately 95,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 516,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

