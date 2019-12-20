Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.67. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 7,333 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

