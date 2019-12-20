CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.63 million.CalAmp also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 81,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,482. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. First Analysis lowered CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

