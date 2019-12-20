Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $84,181.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.01785174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,258,600,294 coins and its circulating supply is 2,211,015,780 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.