Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.23% from the company’s current price.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 246,612 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 150.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

