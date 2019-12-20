Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51, 964 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.