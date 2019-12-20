Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.96

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.78. Canfor shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 3,150 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

