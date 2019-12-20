Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

CANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.85. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.