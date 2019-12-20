CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.92.

About CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

