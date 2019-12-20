Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Cantel Medical has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cantel Medical has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cantel Medical to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

CMD opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

