Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPST. Oppenheimer cut Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 145,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,516. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

