CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 2,205.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CareDx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

