Carmel Galvin Sells 4,994 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ADSK opened at $184.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,679.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 489.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,805,000 after purchasing an additional 957,445 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $120,766,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $366,384,000 after buying an additional 492,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after buying an additional 484,101 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

