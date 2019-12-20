Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to post sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.38 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,145. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.