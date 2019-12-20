Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.99

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 1220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

CARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

