Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have increased in the past three months, driven by its robust earnings trend. The company reported positive earnings surprise for the fourth straight time in third-quarter 2019 driven by robust demand for its merchandise. It expects favorable trends in the U.S. Retail and Wholesale businesses to continue driving top and bottom lines throughout 2019. The company's efforts to enhance omni-channel and e-commerce capabilities bode well. Further, its co-branded stores are likely to aid sales. However, the company is exposed to tariff threats, due to the introduction of tariffs on List 4 goods. It expects negative impacts of tariff to be around $4 million in the fourth quarter. Also, adverse currency rates are hurting the company’s performance. Moreover, it expects high inventory levels to persist in 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.88.

Carter’s stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.18. 9,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total value of $2,067,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $166,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

