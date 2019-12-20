Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.55, but opened at $96.27. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana shares last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 582,120 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 150.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.