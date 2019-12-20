Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Trading Up 18.8%

Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA) traded up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 72,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

