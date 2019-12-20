Cash Converters International (ASX:CCV) Shares Up 4.5%

Cash Converters International Ltd (ASX:CCV) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 60,868 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 585,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $141.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.18.

Cash Converters International Company Profile (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The company engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide; and retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as in cash advance and pawn broking operations through corporate owned stores in Australia.

