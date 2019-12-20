Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $145.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $148.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.