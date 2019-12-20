Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

Shares of CAT opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders sold a total of 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

