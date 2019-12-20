Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

CATY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,006. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $185,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

