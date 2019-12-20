CBTX Inc (CBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

CBTX has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

CBTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $793.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. CBTX has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $279,894.65. 29.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

