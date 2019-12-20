CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

CBTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 156,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The company has a market cap of $793.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.10. CBTX has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 55.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

