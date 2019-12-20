Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of CEBUY opened at $9.72 on Monday.

Cebu Air Company Profile

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline operator, provides international and domestic air transport services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes under the Cebu Pacific Air name. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

