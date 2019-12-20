Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.22 ($6.07).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €5.00 ($5.81). 38,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.