Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $266.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.40 million and the lowest is $261.69 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $249.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

FUN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,320. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after acquiring an additional 656,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

