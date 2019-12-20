Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Shares of CDR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 356,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,190. The stock has a market cap of $242.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 96,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

