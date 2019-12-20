Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Keith H. Williamson Sells 11,000 Shares

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.87. 5,733,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,580. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. Centene’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Centene by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,874,000 after buying an additional 9,795,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 111.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,873 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 57.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

