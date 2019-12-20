CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 25,250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 77,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market cap of $136.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

