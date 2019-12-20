Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $21.43 on Monday. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 5,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,008.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 163,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

