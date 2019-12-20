Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.90. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 110,282,542 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CHK. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

